Massive tree falls on patrol car while North Augusta Public Safety Officer is sitting inside

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – On Monday, a North Augusta Public Safety Officer was responding to a down tree across the road, when another smashed right onto his patrol car.

Officer Daniel Smith walked away completely unharmed and while is car is a total loss, he says there’s a lot of learn from this experience.

“Had I parked a couple of feet up, this interview would probably be a little different,” Smith told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The SUV may have shattered windows, dinged up patrol lights and a bent hood, but it saved the officer’s life.

Smith says in this field of work you’re taught to expect the unexpected, but he didn’t expect to be the one calling for help.

“A tree just fell on my car.” Smith said over the radio.

“Where you at?” Answered the dispatcher.

“I’m good, I’ve got a giant tree on me. ” Smith said.

“Really at that point all I was worried about was checking myself and I just kind of looked around for a minute, and went on and got out of the car, and got out of there as fast as I could. I figured there were more coming.” Smith told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The massive tree crashed right across the SUV, while Smith was sitting inside writing a report about another down tree blocking the road.

He believes the cage, in the back of the patrol car, may have helped hold the weight of the tree long enough so he could get out.

“It’s a blessing,” he said.

It still amazes him that the side of the car he was sitting in was spared.

“My favorite thing about this whole incident is you look at the heavy damage to the rest of the car, but once everything was cleared away from the driver’s door it just opens,” said Smith.

Smith wants the SUV to be a reminder to the community, that not even deputies are immune to the dangers of severe weather.

“When you have storms coming, you know we had an Ice Storm a few years ago, and you’re riding around these things are bound to happen.” Smith said. “It’s our job to protect people from that and if this can help me protect someone else from getting hurt in the future, then it was all worth it.”

WJBF NewsChannel 6 did ask for the dashcam video, but because of the impact from the tree the camera was destroyed.

