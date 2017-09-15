SC man accused of sex crimes with boys, impersonating officer, arrested at USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A Chesnee man accused of sex crimes with minors who thought he was an officer is in trouble again.

Anthony Briggs, 22, was arrested by University of South Carolina Police on campus while allegedly armed. Police say they also found a sheriff’s deputy badge on Briggs.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Strom Thurmond Center around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Police found a semi-automatic handgun, Taser, ammunition and a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office badge on Briggs, according to a police report. They also reportedly found 10.6 grams of a substance that appeared to be marijuana.

In June, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division charged Briggs with several crimes including criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, disseminating obscene material to a minor and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Authorities say the victims are between the ages of 12 and 14.

A prosecutor said the victims and their families believed Briggs was an officer, and after one victim stopped communicating with Briggs, he allegedly stopped the boy and claimed he was an officer.

Briggs is in the Spartanburg County Detention Center for violating home detention, according to jail records.