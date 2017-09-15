Tanya Tripp, mother of missing teen, bond set at $500k

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County judge granted bond for the mother of missing teen LaTania Janell Carwell.

Tanya Tripp received a half a million dollar ($500k) bond in court this morning. This bond is just for her hindering the apprehension of a fugitive charge. She also has another charge for concealing a death but that was not done today.

During court this morning, with Judge Albert Pickett presiding, district Attorney Natalie Paine talked about the details of The case and requested $1 million set for bond. Paine noted that Tripp worked with her husband Leon trip to face his murder in the disappearance of Janel, to conceal her death.

District Attorney Paine said The law requires that a defendant be given a bond if they are held without bond for more than 90 days. Since we haven’t indicted the case yet, and it’s been more than 90 days since she was arrested, the judge had to set a bond.