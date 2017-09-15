The 19th Annual Guitar Pull returns to the James Brown Area

Related Coverage KICKS 99 announces 18th Annual Guitar Pull line-up

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The 19th Annual Guitar Pull presented by Just Beds “Home of America’s Mattress” is returning to the CSRA on Nov.14 at 7:30 pm at the James Brown Arena and campers are already waiting on tickets.

This year’s Guitar Pull line-up includes Darius Rucker, Jake Owen, Randy Houser, Lee Brice, Big and Rich, and Brett Young.

Tickets are on sale Sept. 16 and are only on sale at the SRP Box Office at the James Brown Arena at 10 a.m.

Online tickets are not available for the concert.

Tickets will be $35 with a four ticket purchase limit.

Purchasers must be at least 16 years old with their own photo ID.

Those purchasing with a credit card must have a matching photo ID.

Tickets will be given away at the KICKS 99 Guitar Pull ticket stops as well.

For more information on those tickets visit, www.kicks99.com for ticket stop locations.

For more information please call, the James Brown Arena at 706-722-3521 or the Beasley Media Group, Inc at 706-396-7000.