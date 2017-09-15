West Augusta areas still face power and limb problems

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There is a feeling in Augusta that things are returning to normal since Irma…the sun is out, the rain has stopped, but there is a good portion of the Garden City where the hangover from Irma lingers on.

Ken Gross was adding to his storm debris pile on Laurel Lane.

A giant tree knocked down Monday still blocks the exit from the neighborhood.

“We can’t get answer from anybody to tell you the truth, 311 probably gives the least answers of anybody,” said Chaplin Gross

Gross still has power at his home but that’s not the case in other sections of west Augusta

The Longs on nearby Eustis Drive have been in the dark since Monday and have been told it’s going to be at least two more days.

“I think that’s a little bit too long for us I mean we’ve already lost all of our food and it’s hard to sleep at night with no air moving around,” said Paulette Long.

We found power crews working in the area, but when they’re not at your house it makes it even more frustrating.

“I’m pretty much done, you’re going to see me dancing in the street when we finally get our electricity on,” said Long.

Commissioner Sean Frantom represents these areas and is getting an earful of complaints

“Yesterday I had probably 15 e-mails probably 12 calls people visibly upset sending me pictures it is frustrating because you know there’s nothing you can do,” said Frantom.

Frantom is responding to his voters while dealing with his own storm issues, a tree crashed into his house creating three holes in the roof.

“Had to tarp it have already had the floors ripped out in my kitchen and laundry room as well,” said Frantom.

Residents in west Augusta are being told it should be no later than Sunday when the power is back on there’s no answer when this street will be totally open in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.