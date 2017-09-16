FFN: Week 5

Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — All the highlights from around the CSRA on week five of Football Friday Night.

SEGMENT 1: South Carolina Games

  • Midland Valley 7, Silver Bluff 35
  • North Augusta 42, White Knoll 14
  • Swansea 14, Barnwell 34
  • Denmark-Olar 6, Blackville-Hilda 44
  • Crescent 28, Fox Creek 48
  • Greenwood 51, Aiken 14
  • Strom Thurmond 17, Emerald 26

SEGMENT 2: Georgia Games

  • ARC 6, Greenbrier 27
  • Richmond Hill 37, Grovetown 7
  • Evans 48, Washington County 49 OT
  • Laney 19, Jefferson County 65
  • Benedictine 30, Swainsboro 18
  • Mount de Sales Academy 14, Aquinas 3

SEGMENT 3: Game Night Live & GISA Games

  • Glenn Hills 16, Harlem 37
  • Thomas Jefferson Academy 14, Augusta Prep 62
  • Dominion Christian 7, Westminster 35

SEGMENT 4: Top Plays & more

  • Top 5 plays of the week
  • Grovetown band

