Man charged with Arson in Waynesboro church fire

By Published: Updated:
The old United Methodist Church in Waynesboro caught fire Saturday morning. One person was arrested in connection to the incident.

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested in connection to a structure fire Saturday morning at the old United Methodist Church in Waynesboro.

Corporal Michael Murphy with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire at 11:15 a.m, when he noticed smoke coming from the steeple.

Corporal Murphy and The Waynesboro Fire Department later broke into the church, where they found 62-year-old Palmer Crumbley inside.

Crumbly was turned over to the Waynesboro Police Department and charged with Arson in the first degree.

The Waynesboro Fire Department was later able to handle the fire.

 

