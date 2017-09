AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person has died from Thursday’s multi-car accident on Bobby Jones Expressway at Windsor Spring Road.

The Richmond County Coroner confirmed Zakkary Thrift, 25, died Saturday from his injuries after spending days at Augusta University Medical Center Trauma Unit.

Thrift was the driver of a vehicle and was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Officials will not be conducting an autopsy.