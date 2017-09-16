USC Aiken, Augusta snag Saturday wins

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The USC Aiken and Augusta University volleyball teams each won on Saturday afternoon.

The Pacers (8-2) won their eighth consecutive match with a straight set victory over Claflin (0-3), while the Jaguars (7-4, 1-1) got their first Peach Belt Conference victory with a 3-1 win over UNC Pembroke (2-8, 0-2).

USC Aiken Press Release:

AIKEN, S.C. – The University of South Carolina Aiken volleyball team defeated Claflin Saturday afternoon in a non-conference contest by a score of 3-0.

The Pacers are now 8-2 on the young season while the Panthers fall to 0-3.

Head coach Glenn Cox‘s team registered a .429 attack percentage, which is the eighth-best mark in school history.

For the match, Julia Forster led everyone with 10 kills while posting a .643 attack percentage while playing limited time.

Avery Macklin continued her stellar play with seven kills and a .600 attack percentage. Alie Smith garnered five kills while Christine, Okwunne Ogbogu and Kelsey Spurlin notched four kills apiece.

Emily Teelon played sparingly but dished out a match-high 19 assists while serving a career-high five aces.

Defensivley, Rebecca Martinez garnered a match-best eight digs in limited time while Forster tallied seven.

At the net, Ogbogu stuffed a match-high three shots while Julianna Hoekwater was in on two blocks.

The Pacers return to action Tuesday when they host UNC Pembroke at 7 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com

Augusta University Press Release:

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Augusta University women’s volleyball team grabbed its first Peach Belt Conference win of the season on Saturday afternoon with a 3-1 victory over the UNC Pembroke Braves in Christenberry Fieldhouse.

Augusta improved to 7-4 on the year and 1-1 in the Peach Belt, while UNCP went to 2-8 on the year and 0-2 in the PBC. The Jaguars recorded a .248 attack percentage to UNC Pembroke’s .155. AU had five aces to the Braves’ two, while UNCP put up 12 blocks to Augusta’s nine.

AU junior McKenzey Beck had her third triple-double of the season with a team-high 17 kills, 27 assists and 16 digs. Freshman preseason All-PBC selection Jessica Hedrick had 13 kills, freshman Holland Martin had 22 assists, and junior Savanna Gonzales carded 22 digs and seven kills.

The first set had seven tied scores, but UNCP called a timeout after AU went up 17-14. Out of the pause, the Jaguars rolled to a 25-21 win. The braves outhit Augusta .146 to .122 in the opening set, but the Jags rallied for the early edge.

In the second set, Augusta recovered from a three-point deficit and tied it at 23-all. The set went extra points until the Braves brought in a 28-26 win to even the match. This time Augusta outhit UNCP .297 to 282 in the set, but they couldn’t overcome the extended rally to fall 28-26.

Ready to respond from the second-set loss, Augusta dominated the Braves in the third with a 25-13 victory – the largest win margin on the day. A 25-17 fourth-set win sealed the day as Augusta won their first conference match.

Augusta hosts the Georgia College Bobcats on Tuesday, Sept. 19 for a 7:00 p.m. Peach Belt Conference matchup in Christenberry Fieldhouse.