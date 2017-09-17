Clemson moves up to No. 2, Georgia up to No. 11 in latest AP Top 25

By Published:
Clemson's linebacker Jarvis Magwood (46) holds up Kelly Bryant (2) following his touchdown during the second half of their NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. Clemson won 47-21. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Clemson moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, jumping Oklahoma and closing in on Alabama after beating a team ranked in the Top 15 for the second straight week.

The Tigers received 15 first-place votes, the most the defending national champions have received this season, and 1,446 points Sunday after beating Louisville 47-21 on the road. Alabama remains No. 1 with 45 first-place votes and 1,504 points.

Oklahoma slipped one spot to No. 3. The Sooners received the remaining first-place vote.

Penn State moved up a spot to No. 4, flip-flopping with No. 5 Southern California. Oklahoma State rose three spots to No. 6, its best ranking since late in the 2013 season.

Washington is No. 7 and three Big Ten teams round out the top 10: Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio State.

For the full poll, click here.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s