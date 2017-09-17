CSRA makes trek for PCOS Awareness

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Several local groups took part in a 5K trek around the campus of Georgia Tech to raise money and awareness for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. The Bolt for PCOS 5K Run/Walk happened Sunday morning in Atlanta. Local teams included CSRA dentist Dr. Shermnae Jones, PCOS Support Girl Shelby Eckard, Jennifer Plemmons and NewsChannel 6’s Renetta DuBose.

Eckard and her team, PCOS Support Gurls and Guys raised nearly $12,000 for PCOS Challenge, The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association. And a special congratulations to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mike Plemmons who won third place in the men’s category for his age.

“PCOS Challenge was born from my diagnosis with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and my dissatisfaction with the health care providers and the care that I received or the lack thereof,” said Sasha Ottey, Founder and Executive Director of PCOS Challenge. “After doing my own research, I realized there were millions of other girls and women dealing with the same thing or even worse.”

DuBose would like to thank the community for contributing to her Bolt for PCOS 5K Run/Walk team, Tough Pearls Wear Teal. That team raised more than $2,200 for PCOS Challenge too.