Local volunteers help rescue animals left behind after Hurricane Irma

Aiken, South Carolina – A group of volunteers came together at the Aiken Fairgrounds to rescue more than 40 animals that were left behind after Hurricane Irma came through Florida.

A group of volunteers came together earlier today at the Aiken Fairgrounds to rescue more than 40 animals that were left behind after Hurricane Irma came through Florida.the animals were rescued out of Florida and evacuated here to the CSRA. They’ve been at the Aiken Fairgrounds all week with nowhere to go. It was just really sad to see those animals but hopefully after watching this they will a forever homes.

“We are basically trying to rescue dogs that were evacuated from Florida and now need rescuing,” said Angela Moore, Volunteer.

One of the volunteers found out that almost 40 plus animals had been abandoned and needed to be removed from the Aiken Fairgrounds through Facebook.

“And they’ve been here all week and their became an issue with them being adopted out,” said Tina Pondy, Volunteer.

Volunteer, Tina Pondy, says the problem was getting a release from the owner of the Florida rescue. Late Saturday night, they finally gave the volunteers a release to remove the animals or they would be sent to animal control.

“When we heard about it, we just figured that it may not be the most ideal situation but it’s better than the situation that they were in,” said Laura Linkins, Volunteer.

“We’re not taking in all 40 plus but we’re taking close to that so we will take most of them to our house, well to Lauras house where they will then be ready for adoption as soon as the legal paperwork as done,” said Tina Pondy, Volunteer.

The additional animals that they could not take, were given to other local rescues in Aiken but they still need your help to find these animals forever homes.

“It broke my heart, I saw so many of those dogs that were just tied to chains, you know chained up down there in Florida and it’s just no way to treat a dog and to find out that these guys had until midnight you know that’s the first thing I said was– here I am,” said Angela Moore, Volunteer.

“If people would like to make a donation or volunteer they can contact us and we welcome all the help that we can get,” said Lynn Green, Volunteer.

To donate or want a furry friend of your own:

Contact the Tractor Supply in Thompson, the store number is 222.

676 Washington Rd, Thomson, GA 30824

(706) 595-1151