4 arrests made in Burke County drug bust

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Four people are behind bars after a month long drug investigation in Burke County.

The Burke County Narcotics Division executed a search warrant on a home on Friday, assisted by CID, Special Operations and Road Patrol.

In all, four people were arrested.

Billy Gregory Watts was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine.

Rosemary Gispert was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine.

William Alan James was arrested for Misdemeanor Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer.

Billie Jo Tompkins was arrested for Possession of Schedule II Narcotics; Possession of Schedule IV w/ intent to Distribute; and Felony Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer.

Officials say that the investigation is ongoing and that more arrests are likely to follow.

