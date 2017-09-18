A Ga. traffic stop leads to a $3.2M meth bust

DAHLONEGA, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a traffic stop in Georgia has disrupted a methamphetamine trafficking ring and prompted the seizure of more than $3 million of meth.

Local news outlets report the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office said in a statement that officers confiscated 30 kilograms of crystal meth worth $3.2 million, several grams of cocaine and $166,000 in cash and broke up a drug lab. Authorities said 15 kilograms of meth were seized as a result of the traffic stop, leading them to a Dahlonega home and a conversion lab in Suches.

Authorities say five people were arrested Friday: Angel Luis Rivera-Santiago, Victor Rafael Aponte and Valentine Duarte-Vejar are charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Eleoncio Perez-Pineda and Mario Duarte-Vejar are charged with conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine.

It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed