One person on the loose after shoplifting two televisions from a local Walmart

WJBF STAFF Published: Updated:

Columbia Co. Shoplifter

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding a shoplifter.

An unknown white male entered the Evans Walmart on Thursday, Sept. 14 around 3:30 p.m. and stole two televisions valued at $696.

The shoplifter left the Walmart and passed cashiers without purchasing the merchandise.

If you have any information on the subject that will assist with the investigation please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-1044.

