McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after an accident in McCormick County.

The wreck happened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday night on Highway 28 in McCormick County.

Authorities say the driver of a Dodge Charger traveling north was attempting to turn left into a private driveway, when it was struck by a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was killed.

The wreck remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.