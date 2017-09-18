Georgia Department of Transportation looking to hire soon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Transportation is looking for maintenance workers.

All interviews will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Georgia Department of Labor Augusta Career Center located at 601 Greene Street in Augusta, Ga.

The interviews are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and walk-ins will be accepted from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

New hires will receive on the job training in various maintenance and high-level equipment operational duties.

A few of the hiring perks include health benefits, retirement, promotional opportunities, and Georgia Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) testing.

Applicants must be 18 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED and a valid Class C driver’s license.

All applicants are encouraged to wear business casual attire and bring several copies of their resumes.

New hires must obtain a CDL within six months of employment.

Job seekers can apply online at www.Team.Georgia.gov/careers .

For more information on the job fair, call 470-532-9630 or email Zwa-Dutumi@dot.ga.gov.