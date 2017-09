AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A public meeting will be held this week to discuss how to improve public transportation in Aiken County.

The meeting is being held by the Lower Savannah Council of Governments.

Residents are encouraged to attend to submit recommendations on the Transit Development Plan.

The meeting is Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 3:00 p.m. at the Aiken County Government Complex on University Parkway.