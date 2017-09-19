4-year-old ejected from a car window is lucky to be alive

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Highway Patrol trooper says a Raleigh mother and her two children are lucky to be alive after a Monday evening crash on I-40 near Garner.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the woman’s 4-year-son was ejected through the back window of the family’s Jeep Cherokee during the crash that happened just before 7 p.m.

Trooper White said that Krystal Trice, 34 of Raleigh, had a medical emergency when her blood sugar dropped which caused her to lose control of her Jeep while she was traveling eastbound on I-40 near mile marker 306 in Garner.

She ran off the road and hit a guardrail, came back on the road, sideswiped a truck, then crossed the median and hit an overhead highway sign before overturning in the westbound lanes.

That’s when her son Cameron Trice went through the back window. Trooper White said the boy was ejected because he was sitting in his car seat but was not belted in.

The trooper said that Cameron Trice was found near the car by witnesses, including a nurse.

He was taken to Wake Med with minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

Trice and her daughter, 12-year-old Amyah Trice were wearing their seatbelts.

Both of them went to Wake Med with minor injuries.

There were also minor injuries in the truck Trice hit, according to the trooper.

A passenger in the truck went to a Johnston County hospital with minor injuries.

Trooper White said it was shocking to see the family walk out of the crash scene alive.

Trice was charged with a child restraint violation.