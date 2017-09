AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Aiken Regional Medical Centers is looking to hire more nurses.

A job fair for qualified Registered Nurse, (RN) positions will be held Tuesday, Sept.19 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Doubletree Hilton in Augusta, Ga.

Some available positions qualify for a sign on bonus if you have two or more years of experience.