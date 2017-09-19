Amid call for removal of controversial monument, Heritage Council reminds community of plaque honoring all victims of Hamburg Massacre

Related Coverage Local man asks North Augusta City Council to remove, denounce monument

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The North Augusta Heritage Council is working to correct history, not erasing it.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 first told you about a local man calling for the removal of a Reconstruction-era monument.

The Thomas Meriwether statue sits in front of the Lookaway Inn on Forest Avenue, in North Augusta.

It was erected in 1916 to honor Meriwether, the only white man killed during a racial riot known as the Hamburg Massacre of 1876.

According to the Heritage Council President Milledge Murray the monument is very one-sided, because it only honors one victim on the massacre.

The 7 African-Americans, who were also killed, aren’t on the statue, but they were honored later on with a plaque.

8 names inscribed in this burial plaque, on Barton Road, memorialize all those killed in the Hamburg Massacre.

The riot is arguably one of the most notable incidents of racial and political violence in South Carolina.

Before the burial plaque was presented in 2016, the Meriwether monument was the only other reminder of the historical riot in North Augusta.

“It was the story of the massacre, but there was no mention, no honoring of the 7 black who lost their lives that day.” Murray told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The story of Thomas Meriwether, a white supremacist and the only white man killed during the massacre, is inscribed on the monument. But the statue doesn’t tell the other side of the story.

“It was one-sided,” Murray said. “[It made it seem] that Meriwether was a good guy and the blacks who lost their lives were bad folks.”

The Heritage Council President says it was time to tell the true story of the riot.

With the help of the City of North Augusta, the Heritage Council dedicated the burial plaque exactly 100 years after the monument was erected.

Still, Murray feels more can be done at the Meriwether site.

“If people go and see the Meriwether monument, but then they are able to read something that kind of truly corrects it there and then we this here, which honors all the names. I think that what we’ve done is we’ve done justice to the past.” Murray said.

The Heritage Act protects historical war monuments.

The Hamburg Massacre isn’t considered a war, so it’s unknown how the law will apply.

Still, the request to have it removed lingers.

While the city waits for an answer, Mayor Bob Pettit is considering all options to make the best decision about the future of the Meriwether monument.

“In this specific instance and I’ve talked to several people, many of them believe that this can become a teaching moment,” Pettit told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “Maybe an explanatory plaque about this monument and maybe what’s at Hamburg.”

If the Heritage Act does apply the city has to convince the Aiken delegation it should be removed.

Then the delegation then has to convince the general assembly to approve its removal.

