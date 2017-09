(WJBF) – Convicted killer Dylann Roof wants to fire his appellate lawyers.

One is Jewish and the other is Indian.

Roof filed the handwritten request himself Monday, Sept. 18 with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia.

He says the lawyers’ ethnicities are barriers to effective communication.

Roof was found guilty of killing nine African- Americans at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C.