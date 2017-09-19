At least 44 dead after 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Mexico

(ABC NEWS) – At least 44 people are dead after a 7.1 magnitude hit central Mexico Tuesday afternoon on the 32nd anniversary of the biggest earthquake to ever strike the country’s capital.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at about 2:14 p.m. ET near the town of Raboso in Puebla state. The majority of the deaths — 42 — occurred in the state of Morelos south of Mexico City, the state’s governor, Graco Ramirez, said in a tweet. He offered his condolences to the victims.

At least two additional deaths occurred in the State of Mexico, adjacent to Mexico City, said Luis Felipe Puente, Mexico’s national coordinator of civil protection.

Tremors from the quake could be felt in Mexico City, about 76 miles northwest of the epicenter. Thousands of people on the capital’s main boulevard streamed out of buildings and into the street in panic, The Associated Press reported.

Mexico City International Airport was damaged in the quake, according to reports on Twitter. Video posted on social media showed a giant crack blocking its entrance.

Photos and video posted to social media depicted the damage in Mexico City, which included collapsed structures and cracks in the streets.