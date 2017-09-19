Augusta grabs 3-1 win over Georgia College

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Augusta University Athletics) – The Augusta University women’s volleyball team won its second consecutive Peach Belt Conference match with a 3-1 victory over Georgia College on Tuesday night in Christenberry Fieldhouse.

Augusta (8-4, 2-1 PBC) won in four sets over Georgia College (4-2, 0-1 PBC) with a .168 hitting percentage to their .089.

In Georgia College’s first Peach Belt test of the season they went on a 7-1 run to start off the match. The Jags recovered from a seven-point deficit to make it a one point game at 24-23 – forcing a GC timeout. An error from the Bobcats tied the game at 24-all and AU won the set with a solo block from freshman Chloe Allen.

Allen set the tone of set two with a kill against the Bobcats right off the bat. The Jaguars had a lead of 17-11 and the Bobcats could not pick back up to Augusta’s fast pace. Sophomore Jessica Hedrick wrapped up the set with a kill for a 25-20 final.

The Jaguars came back from a loss in the third set to lead 14-9 in the first timeout of set four. Savanna Gonzalesends the match with her 11th kill on the night as the Jags won 25-17.

Junior McKenzey Beck, who leads the PBC in kills and points, posted 14 kills, 19 assists and 22 digs for Augusta. It was her fourth triple-double on the season. Freshman Holland Martin, who leads the PBC in digs, added 31 digs to the stat sheet for Augusta and Payton Murchie recorded 28 assists for AU. Hedrick, who sits sixth in the PBC for hitting percentage, clocked a .353 attack mark with seven kills.

Ebony Powers led GC with 13 kills and Kayla Brockaway provided 37 assists.

The Jaguars head to Greenwood, S.C., on Friday, Sept. 22 to take on Lander University for their first conference road match.