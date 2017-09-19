Columbia County talks traffic changes once Plaza at Evans Towne Center Park is completed

EVANS, Ga.(WJBF)- Construction workers are hard at work getting the plaza underway.

Once it’s complete, there’s a chance you could see some more traffic.

Columbia County says it has a plan for that.

When it comes to congestion on Columbia County roads, there seems to be mixed reviews.

“I think it moves pretty well most of the time,” said Columbia County resident Al Shure.

“Bad,” laughed Columbia County resident Joan Morris.

With the Plaza at Evans Towne Center showing progress, some drivers say it’s going to be getting crowded on nearby roads.

“I think they need more space,” said Morris.

Not so, says Traffic Engineering Director Steve Cassell.

Cassell says he doesn’t expect to see much of a difference in traffic flow once the Plaza is complete.

“Obviously there’s going to be an increase during peak hours. But, right now, this area is in a state of flux. You’ve got the Washington Road project and the Riverwatch Project. But by the time that opens, we’ll be back to a normal traffic pattern,” said Cassell.

Cassell says the Plaza at Evans Towne Center has some perks when it comes to traffic flow.

“It’s got connectivity to Fury’s Ferry Road, Belair Road and Washington Road,” said Cassell.

When the mound of dirt becomes the Performing Arts Center, Cassell says the county always has a plan.

“We have a special event planned for everything. We’ve been able to get out big concerts, big fire works displays. So, when the Performing Arts Center is running at it’s peak, we can address it when it comes,” said Cassell.

If improvements are to be made, Cassell says they would be controlling the traffic light at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Drive and Washington Road.

Cassell also mentioned adding some turn lanes at the four way intersection at Evans to Locks Road and Evans Towne Center Boulevard.

So, as the Evans area grows, Cassell says the amount of cars in that area doesn’t necessarily have to grow with it.

The first portion of the plaza is expected to be complete in April.

The big draw, the Performing Arts Center, is expected to be complete in 2019.