Commission tackles a pair of alcohol issues

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta leaders taking on two issues when it comes to selling alcohol.

Commissioners rejecting a new liquor license for Bush’s package store located on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

City leaders heard complaints from neighbors.saying there’s been problems with other liquor stores there in the past. including loitering and prostitution.

The store met the legal requirements. but city leaders say they rejected the license based on the impact on the neighborhood.

“The residents in there have to suffer with this they are the ones who are up late at night when people disagree who bought the last bottle who didn’t buy it and they get loud and it’s trouble,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

Meanwhile commissioners made it easier for those who want to celebrate new year’s even get a drink.

New Year’s Eve falls on Sunday where bars are normally closed.

However commissioners amended the city ordinance to allow bars to be open on that day.