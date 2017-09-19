Commissioner says expressway name can be changed

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) The name of a major roadway isn’t changing at least for now.

City leaders debating to drop the name John C. Calhoun from the Expressway, in favor of Veterans Expressway.

Some city leaders say it can’t be done because it would violate the state law about changing confederate monuments.

“State law refers to people who fought in these wars from my understanding Calhoun is not a veteran of any of these wars he’s best know for his pro-slavery and nullification,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

After a long meeting Tuesday commissioner moved the renaming of the Calhoun Expressway to their next meeting