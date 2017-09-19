Doctor’s Hospital discusses “Clean Hands Week”

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – This week is “Clean Hands Week” according to the CDC 95% of us are washing our hands improperly.

“It is clean hands week and that is basically where we promote excellent hand hygiene here at doctors hospital,” said Kasey Torrey, Infection Control Nurse at Doctor’s Hospital.

“We are trying to promote the importance of washing your hands, its the single most effective way to prevent the spread of germs,” said Lindsay Sikes , Sepsis Coordinator at Doctor’s Hospital.

Those germs can be found on some everyday objects. And you may be surprised to learn how dirty those items can be.

I met with two nurses at Doctors Hospital, who showed me just filthy my cell phone was.

“So after we swab the surface that we wanna check, we put it in the machine and it counts down for 15 seconds, and then you will get a number 0-100 is what we want to see, anything over 100 is considered contaminated,” said Kasey Torrey, Infection Control Nurse at Doctor’s Hospital.

The nurses also gave a breakdown of how to properly clean your hands, especially if youre touching things like stirring wheels, keyboards, doors, or elavators.

“Get your hands wet and we put the hand hygiene soap in your hands and we scrub you wanna make sure that you stress to get your nails, through the crack of your fingers, go all the way down to your wrist line and also if you’re wearing rings you wanna make sure that they get really good in those rings,” said Lindsay Sikes, Sepsis Coordinator at Doctor’s Hospital.

“With flu season coming up we want to make sure the community remembers to wash your hands before and after using the restroom we try to promote it within the hospital for our nurses to gel in gel out or to wash your hand upon arriving to the floor or the room and also leaving the room,” said Kasey Torrey, Infection Control Nurse at Doctor’s Hospital.

“So with flu season around the corner I just want to let everyone know washing your hands is the first line of defense against spreading an infection,” said Lindsay Sikes, Sepsis Coordinator at Doctor’s Hospital.

Nurses say singing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song twice when washing your hands. The C-D-C recommends an ‘alcohol-based’ hand sanitizer because others do not eliminate most germs. Back to you.