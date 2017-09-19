Gamecocks forced to move forward with star Deebo Samuel out

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF Sports) — It’s going to take a committee of players to replace Deebo Samuel, and even then, it will be an extremely difficult task to fill the void left by South Carolina’s best playmaker. Samuel accounted for six of the Gamecocks 11 touchdowns so far this season until breaking a bone in his left leg Saturday against Kentucky.

“One person doesn’t step in and accomplish those things,” second-year South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday. “I think it’s multiple guys and we certainly have guys that I have confidence in and have the ability to be very effective in what we’re trying to do.”

The timetable for Samuel’s return is uncertain. Muschamp originally said Saturday he would miss the remainder of the season but Samuel tweeted out he only fractured a bone in his leg and would be out five to six weeks. Regardless, the Gamecocks will be without their top wide receiver and return man for a significant amount of time.