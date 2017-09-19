JENNIE: GrantWest golf tournament raises funds to support education programs for youth

TELEVISION PARK– GrantWest Enterprises, Inc. is a non-profit organization in the CSRA that works to prevent teen pregnancy, HIV, Hepatitis C, sexually transmitted infections, and substance abuse through education programs.

The mission of GrantWest Enterprises, Inc. is to provide evidence-based educational services for youth, teens and young adults through local, state and federal grant programs that ensure healthy futures and improve the quality of life.

Founder Millicent West explains how programs are implemented in several local schools, community centers, community events and churches and the need for funding to make these programs happen.

You can take part in the inaugural golf tournament on Friday September 29th at Applewood Golf Course in Keysville, GA.

“We are living in challenging times and, as in every generation, our young people are trying to discover who they are and how they fit into this fast-paced society. Unfortunately, they are also being exposed to increasing pressures (from various sources) to become sexually active at an early age. We believe that normalizing sexual activity among our youth is not conducive to productive and successful educational or economic futures. However, we also recognize that for many young people, early sexual initiation has become a sobering truth in their lives. GrantWest Enterprises, Inc. provides evidence-based interventions that assist young people between the ages of 10-24 in navigating these challenges while providing a non-judgmental approach that embraces them at whatever point they are in their lives. We provide tools to assist them in making responsible decisions and experiencing successful futures. Our vision is to assist people of all ages in ways that help them enjoy an enriched life.”