(WJBF) – House Speaker Paul Ryan says he’s encouraging every Republican Senator to vote for the latest effort to get rid of Obamacare.

Ryan says the bill from Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy is quoted “the last chance to get repeal and replace done.”

If the senate passes it in the next two weeks, the house will act.

With deadlines, there would be no time for the house and senate to work out any differences.