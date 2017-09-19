Local coalition rallies clean DACA legislation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The possible changes to federal immigration legislation brought together a CSRA coalition to raise their voices from Augusta all the way to Congress.

The group wants Congress to pass clean legislation to reinstate the DACA program. That program allows children brought into the United States illegally attend school, live and work here without being deported. The coalition includes:

ACLU People Power of Augusta

Augusta-Richmond County Democratic Committee

Carolina Peace Resource Center

Columbia County Democratic Party

Georgia Shift

Green Party of Augusta, GA

Jaguars for Justice

Progressive Religious Coalition of Augusta

Social Justice Committee, Unitarian Universalist

All of them want Congressman Rick Allen and everyone else in Washington to know those in the DACA program should remain in this country.

Rally Organizer Monica Martinez-Canty told us, “A lot of people are hesitant to come forward because it’s a scary time.”

The cloud of deportation looms over children brought into the U.S. illegally. President Donald Trump announced this month he would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, better known as DACA if a more permanent solution is not put in place by Congress.

“We have good hardworking young people that our economy desperately needs. And we’re trying to send them back to a country that they know nothing about. Some don’t even speak Spanish,” said Martinez-Canty, the Latinx Caucus Chair of the Democratic Party of Richmond County.

The coalition of several CSRA political groups all want to send a message to Congressman Rick Allen and the rest of Washington. Allen put out this statement in early September He said, “…President Obama’s DACA program was a clear example of executive overreach. I look forward to working with my colleagues in Congress to find a feasible permanent solution.”

But one man said those under the DACA program are the solution. Joe Traina is pushing Allen’s opponent Trent Nesmith who he said sympathizes with immigrants.

“Trent understands that Congress needs to work for folks that are on the ground, that are going to school, that are paying taxes, that really aren’t taking from the system as much as they are contributing,” said Traina, Trent Nesmith’s Campaign Manager:

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services reports there are about 800,000 people in the DACA program, called DREAMers. Traina said disrupting that would change the character of neighborhoods.

Traina added, “Displacing whole families, displacing whole communities that have been here, that have been thriving here is cruel, is not compassionate at all whatsoever. It’s not our government putting its best foot forward.”

The group has two messages. Don’t use DACA as a reason to build the wall and use the DREAM Act as a solution for the future.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps