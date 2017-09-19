Locals talk about the possibility of losing DACA; what it means to them

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Federal immigration laws may be changing, and some people in our area are rallying against it. A coalition met in front of Representative Rick Allen’s office Tuesday in hopes for Congress to pass clean legislation to reinstate the DACA program.

“I feel like everything I’ve worked for in elementary school, middle school and high school is worthless, even what I am doing now. But I still want to fight for it,” Mirna Morales who is in the DACA program said.

If you drove past Representative Rick Allen’s office Tuesday night, “No Human Being is illegal” and “Save the Dreamers” are the messages you would have seen. Protesters want Representative Rick Allen and Congress to know that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA, should be reinstated.

After President Donald Trump announced this month that he might bring an end to the program, more than 800,000 kids in the U.S. now have reason to question their futures.

“Honestly I’m not sure what will happen. We’re just trying to play it by ear at this point,” Bryan Reyes, also a part of DACA, said.

Originally from Mexico, Reyes joined ROTC in high school in hopes to become an American soldier. He considers the U.S. his homeland: “I honestly don’t know my own country. the last time I was there I was four, and now, for me to go back there, and try to go back there and live there, it would be like going to a completely different place.”

Morales explained although her family left Mexico to come to America more than a decade ago, it hasn’t been easy. The fear of being deported is a constant scare.

“I had to struggle a lot, and I am still doing it. My parents don’t have licenses, so I had to struggle to get mine and drive them around,” Morales said.

She has fought the fight and and is now a student at Augusta University: “My dream is to become a nurse, and to help those in need: the sick people. That is something I have always desired to do. Those dreamers who feel like there’s no end to this, I feel like they should just keep going and trying even when it looks like there’s no end to it.”

The Trump administration is phasing out the DACA program over the next six months, so that means the fate of DREAMers will be left in the hands of Congress.