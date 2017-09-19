JENNIE: New church to meet on Saturday nights beginning Sept. 23rd

JENNIE Season 2, Episode 3

By Published: Updated:

AUGUSTA–   A new church in the Augusta community is doing something a little different, offering an S.O.S. (Sleep On Sunday) service on Saturday nights from 6:00 – 7:15 at the Kroc Center on Broad Street..

Yannik McKie and Christina Jenkins from the new church, Chosen.

Lead Pastor Yannik McKie says the idea is to appeal to people who are already out on Saturday, He’s hoping they will come for a time of fellowship & worship and then have a day of rest and “sleep on Sunday!”

The name of this church is CHOSEN, inspired from I Peter 2:9, But you are not like that, for you are a chosen people. You are royal priests, a holy nation, God’s very own possession. As a result, you can show others the goodness of God, for he called you out of the darkness into his wonderful light.

McKie says you can expect authentic relationships, fun & fresh worship, and a relevant and life-changing word. He encourages people to “come as you are” because the Saturday services are extremely laid back.

