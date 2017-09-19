JENNIE: New church to meet on Saturday nights beginning Sept. 23rd

AUGUSTA– A new church in the Augusta community is doing something a little different, offering an S.O.S. (Sleep On Sunday) service on Saturday nights from 6:00 – 7:15 at the Kroc Center on Broad Street..

Lead Pastor Yannik McKie says the idea is to appeal to people who are already out on Saturday, He’s hoping they will come for a time of fellowship & worship and then have a day of rest and “sleep on Sunday!”

The name of this church is CHOSEN, inspired from I Peter 2:9, But you are not like that, for you are a chosen people. You are royal priests, a holy nation, God’s very own possession. As a result, you can show others the goodness of God, for he called you out of the darkness into his wonderful light.

McKie says you can expect authentic relationships, fun & fresh worship, and a relevant and life-changing word. He encourages people to “come as you are” because the Saturday services are extremely laid back.