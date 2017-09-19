No cuts for Project Access or other outside agencies

AUGUSTA,Ga Augusta has been funding Project Access for 16 years and for some commissioners the city has paid too much for too long.

“If we continue to give money away their amount is outrageous,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Project Access allocation is two hundred 62 thousand dollars, with the organization entire budget coming from the city.

“If we’re going to be charitable, being charitable is not total support

of a program,” said Commissioner Andrew Jefferson.

With tight budgets city leaders are looking at making cuts to the outside organizations receiving city funding but some city leaders felt a 90 percent cut for project access went too far.

“I thought we should do it on a policy basis, where we cut three to five percent per year so they knew going into it this is what was going to be cut to have a drastic cut of 160 thousand dollars is pretty drastic,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Doctor Cook of Project Access said that drastic a cut would end the program,but he wasn’t allowed to speak before the vote; commissioners didn’t even let project access know that the cap was being considered.

“We should have let them know this was coming down the pipeline I guess it is partially there responsibility but such a drastic cut us not to let them have a say,” said Commissioner Frantom.

The proposed cap equally divided the commission again the mayor broke a five to five to to deny the cap. keeping fundiung in place,.

The issue isn’t going away commissioner Sias saying he’ll put it back on the next meeting agenda back to you