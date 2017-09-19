North Augusta City council approves new rescue agreement

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.c. (WJBF)- North Augusta City council leaders voted to approve a new ordinance that would allow local rescue groups to rescue animals in need of adoption.

The agreement is a partnership between the Aiken County animal Shelter and local rescue groups in North Augusta. The city has agreed to sign a contract with three 501-C3 Rescue groups including Molly’s Millitia.

Tyler Galles, President of the Animal Advocacy group, Friends of North Augusta Animals, says the agreement would lighten the load for the city’s shelter.

“It’s also referred to as a transfer agreement or a hold agreement. It’s where the city owns the facility and it’s a way for them to get adoptable pets out of the pound to a rescue group who can them get them out and be adopted,” Galles says.

The group will also host a meeting to discuss a plan to enforce tethering laws in North Augusta.

The meeting will take place at A Paw Above Pet Emporium on Georgia Avenue at 6:30 pm.