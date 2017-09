AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person has died as a result of injuries sustained in a shooting at Big Oak Park.

22-year-old Malcolm Quarterman was shot at least once at the park on Boyscout Road just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Quarterman was taken to Doctors Hospital for treatment. He died Monday at 10:47 p.m.

An autopsy will be done by the GBI.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office states that the investigation is ongoing.