Protest at Georgia Tech leaves 3 arrested after a student’s vigil

By Published: Updated:

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Tech officials say three people were arrested during a protest after a vigil for a student who was shot and killed by campus police.

Investigators say police shot and killed Scout Shultz on Saturday after a call about a suspicious person.

Officials say a group of protests marched to the campus police department where one vehicle was damaged and two officers suffered minor injuries.

Shultz parents held a press conference yesterday asking for answers as to why their son was killed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s