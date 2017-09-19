Protest at Georgia Tech leaves 3 arrested after a student’s vigil

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Tech officials say three people were arrested during a protest after a vigil for a student who was shot and killed by campus police.

Investigators say police shot and killed Scout Shultz on Saturday after a call about a suspicious person.

Officials say a group of protests marched to the campus police department where one vehicle was damaged and two officers suffered minor injuries.

Shultz parents held a press conference yesterday asking for answers as to why their son was killed.