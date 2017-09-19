Structure fire in Richmond Co. near Belmont Ave. and Milledgeville Rd.

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Fire crews and a WJBF NewsChannel 6 Reporter is currently out on the scene of a fire that happened early Tuesday morning on Belmont Avenue and Milledgeville Road.

According to Richmond County Dispatchers, the call came in at 2:53 a.m.

It was a structure fire and as of now, we have no word on who was involved, what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reached out to the Richmond County Coroner and was notified that the Coroner was not called to the scene.