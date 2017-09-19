TSA discovers loaded firearm at Augusta Regional Airport checkpoint

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A loaded firearm was found by TSA agents at an Augusta Regional Airport checkpoint, Tuesday morning.

The firearm was a North American Arms .22 caliber revolver.

It was discovered in a passenger’s carry-on bag at 10 a.m.

The Richmond County Marshal’s Office was called to take possession of the bag and gun, and escort the passenger out of the area.

Officials say the passenger was not arrested and had a permit for the gun. He was allowed to take it back to his vehicle.

This is the fourth firearm discovered at security checkpoints by TSA officers at AGS in 2017. A total of seven were found there in 2016.

Firearms are permitted in checked baggage, as long as they are declared to the airline, unloaded and in a proper carrying case.