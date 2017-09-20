Augusta looks at controlling trash flow

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Flow control may sound like something to do with drainage or maybe flooding but actually it has to do with garbage or waste and the cities idea is if that waste is generate here it stays here.

Landfills are trash, but for Augusta’s there’s money to be made, that’s why officials are willing to consider the idea of flow control.

“Basically it means the garbage that is generated in Richmond County stays in Richmond County, it allows for long term viability for our landfill,” says Lori Videtto, Interim Environmental Services Director.

Augusta Commissioners have started the discussion on changing city code so city trash goes to the city landfill.

“If the commission wants to take a closer look at it I’m fine with that as you know last week our attorney’s spoke to it and both of them said it could be done,” says Commissioner Ben Hasan.

And for some city leaders it is something that should be done.

“So I feel like those anytime we could deal with the revenues ourselves why allow it to go elsewhere,” says Commissioner Andrew Jefferson.

This demolition company was tearing down houses in Hyde Park since it’s a city project this debris is heading to the city landfill, but this company also works on other jobs.

Flow control may help make the Augusta landfill money but it could do the opposite for demolition companies.

“Would it cost you more to go out to Richmond County some days?”

Some days yes, yes time, time and fuel,” said Vince Phillips a demolition supervisor.

‘You would hate to be mandated?”

“Yes I would,” said Phillips.

“That’s one of the things we have to work out is how exactly is this going to work on a day to day basis we have a long time to figure that out,” said Videtto.

Because the idea is controversial are not ready to act now on installing flow control requiring contractors to bring their waste to the Augusta landfill in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.