Augusta workers would kick in more for better benefits

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Some Augusta public safety workers would like to see more gold for their golden years.

Dozens appeared before commissioners asking for a review of their retirement plans.

The city pension committee voted to use a professional company to study the plans and do a survey of what benefits employees would like.

But increasing benefits could end up costing taxpayers money.

We’re not trying to lock anyone into any date, any percentage or any guaranteed benefit we’re just trying to start a dialogue and I know the stakeholders we’re happy to bare at least a portion of that burden,” said Fire Lieutenant Michael Tomaszewski, who spoke for the city workers.

Commissioners requested that study be completed within the next two months.