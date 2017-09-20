Boil Water Advisory issued for Valley Public Service Authority customers

(WJBF) – A boil water advisory has been issued for a number of areas under the Valley Public Service Authority Water System.

Affected areas include Eden Drive, Daley Drive, Lee Drive, Anthony Drive, Cathy Drive and Janson Street in the Bath.

There has been no confirmed contamination of the system.

However, because of the interruption in service due to an unforeseen water main break, the potential for contamination exists.

As a precautionary measure, customers affected are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking once service is restored, until notified otherwise.

Also, any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

Customers with questions can call (803) 593-2053.