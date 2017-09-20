Columbia County working to ease traffic congestion at Washington and Blanchard Roads

EVANS, Ga.(WJBF)- Traffic in Columbia County is a big concern for county leaders.

If you drive along Washington Road, near Blanchard Road at certain times, there’s a good chance you’ll be stuck.

Part of that back up is caused by parents getting kids to and from SAIL Charter School.

During the week, a line of vehicles wraps around the building at SAIL and a line also forms along Blanchard Road at Washington Road.

“Blanchard Road out on to Washington Road is pretty much a nightmare,” said parent Brent Garrard.

Right now, construction is underway on Washington Road in that area, bringing it down to one lane and Blanchard Road is the only way to get to SAIL.

“If you get here too late then you’re in it for the long haul. People aren’t really kind to let you in, you kind of have to force your way in and there’s no traffic light,” said Garrard.

Traffic Engineering Director Steve Cassell says he’s heard complaints.

“They’re not even at full capacity right now and I know that there’s some frustration out there because of the lack of a right turn lane and a left turn lane,” said Cassell.

Cassell says the county is working on it.

In fact, he says traffic flow was looked at before SAIL could be built.

“We required them to do a traffic study. It showed what we figured that once we have the improvements at Blanchard Road and Washington Road complete that it will handle the traffic,” said Cassell.

That includes a left and right turn lane at Blanchard Road along with that traffic light some parents are asking for.

Cassell says the signal has already been approved.

“We just all have to deal with it a little bit,” said Garrard.

Cassell says while there’s no exact completion date, he’s hoping to have improvements finished by the end of the year, weather permitting.