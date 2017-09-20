Commissioner wants to protect healthcare over cap

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) It’s the budget battle that is dividing the Augusta commission.

City leaders debating a proposal to “cap” funding for outside government agencies like Project Access at 25 thousand dollars a year.

For Project Access, a heath care program for the poor, this would b a 90 percent cut.

Officials say would it would end the program.

Some commissioner say that’s something they can’t support.

“Uncertainty surrounding health care in this country we need to do everything we can to make sure that residents of Richmond County have access to quality healthcare,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

Commissioner Sammie Sias who proposed the cap says the city is facing other expenses like pay raises to sheriff’s deputies which could cost two and a half million dollars next year.

The issue is expected to come back before commissioners at their next meeting.