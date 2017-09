TALIAFERRO COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews responding Wednesday morning to a major accident on I-20 at mile marker 146 in Taliaferro County.

The call came in to dispatch around 8:15 a.m.

The accident was between a tractor trailer and another vehicle.

Two people have been injured

Eastbound and westbound lanes along 1-20 are both slow at this time.

Officials estimate clean-up to last until Noon or 1 p.m.

County on NewsChannel 6 for the latest details as they become available.