GEORIGA (WJBF) – Georgia prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case of two escaped inmates accused of killing two corrections officers.

A grand jury has indicted Donnie Rowe and Ricky DuBose on two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder, escape and hijacking a motor vehicle.

They’re both accused of killing Sergeants Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue while escaping from a prison transfer bus.

They were arrested two days later in Tennessee.