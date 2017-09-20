Manhunt for two suspects, one armed in Warren County

***UPDATED ON WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2017 AT 5:30 P.M.***

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Several law enforcement agencies combed through the woods along Interstate 20 in Warren County trying to catch two suspects on the run. Law enforcement agencies from around the CSRA spent hours searching with helicopters and dogs trying to catch the suspects. The two men have been on the run since yesterday and officers don’t believe they have cell phones or nourishment.

What started as a high speed chase in McDuffie turned into a multi-agency manhunt.

“We had a trooper check the vehicle at over 100 miles per hour on I-20,”said Sgt. Mark Meeler, Georgia State Patrol Post Commander, Grovetown. “He pursued the vehicle until he executed the pit maneuver in Warren County mile marker 161. At that point the vehicle crashed into a ditch and then three occupants fled on foot.”

Sgt. Meeler told us three people stayed in the crashed vehicle. They were questioned and released in the incident that happened Tuesday. A day later, he said both a Warren County homeowner and a law enforcement official reported seeing the suspects, one of them is armed with a handgun. He’s believed to be 18 and goes by the nickname Peanut. NewsChannel 6 learned that suspect is Shymel Drinks. Sgt. Meeler said Drinks is out on bond with two counts of armed robbery. One in Aiken, SC and one in Richmond County, GA. There are a host of other charges on him too.

He said the second suspect is a juvenile around 16-years-old.

“At the time one had on a red pull over and the other had on a black colored pull over. They fled into the wood line and they were later spotted walking along the interstate by another officer,” he said.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office brought its K-9 unit to add to a ground search in the woods and homes in the rural area. And a search for the suspects also happened by air. Sgt. Meeler said the vehicle they fled from was stolen from a rental car business in Atlanta and law enforcement was told by the apprehended suspect that they were headed back that way. They face multiple charges.

“Theft by receiving stolen vehicle, fleeing and attempting to allude and several other traffic related charges.”

We will keep following this story.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Officers from several agencies have spent their day searching for two armed robbery suspects along Interstate 20 in Warren County.

Officers have been out for hours, with helicopters and dogs, trying to catch the remaining two suspects.

They’ve been on the run since Tuesday, and police believe they don’t have any access to cell phones or food.

“We had a trooper check the vehicle at over 100 miles per hour on I-20,” says Sgt. Mark Meeler with Georgia State Patrol.

What started as a high speed chase in McDuffie turned into a multi-agency manhunt.

“He pursued the vehicle until he executed the pit maneuver in Warren County mile marker 161,” says Sgt. Meeler. “At that point the vehicle crashed into a ditch and then three occupants fled on foot.”

Sgt. Mark Meeler tells us three people stayed in the crashed vehicle, were questioned and released in the incident that happened Tuesday. A day later, he says both a home owner and law enforcement reported sightings of the suspects, one of them is armed with a handgun. He’s believed to be 18 and goes by the nickname Peanut.

“At the time one had on a red pull over and the other had on a black colored pull over. They fled into the wood line and they were later spotted walking along the interstate by another officer.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office brought its K-9 unit to add to a ground search in the woods and homes in the rural area. And a search for the suspects also happened by air.

Sgt. Meeler says the vehicle they fled from was stolen from a rental car business in Atlanta and law enforcement was told by the apprehended suspect that they were headed back that way. They face multiple charges.

“Theft by receiving stolen vehicle, fleeing and attempting to allude and several other traffic related charges.”

Law enforcement believes one of the suspects visited a relative in North Augusta before the high speed chase started. They say he may have been involved in another crime and needed to take care of that matter.

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two suspects involved in a high-speed chase lead to a massive manhunt on interstate 20 in Warren County.

Two men are believed to be on foot in the wooded area just off the highway. One is armed.

Both men, who are described as lighter and darker skinned African-Americans were reported walking on a dirt road by a resident.

One suspect, the driver, is known as ‘Peanut’. He’s said to be armed with a pistol.

GSP tells us it all started Tuesday when a trooper clocked a vehicle driving 100 mph on I-20 in McDuffie County.

That trooper pitted the car and both went into an embankment around the 161 mile marker causing both cars to crash.

Three passengers in the vehicle were questioned and let go. Three other passengers fled on foot.

A female juvenile and two men were reported walking in the area and when law enforcement arrived, the female juvenile was taken into custody.

Right now a search using dogs and aviation is taking place in the wooded area.

We will get you photos of these two men when they are released.

Right now we are still trying to understand what’s going on but it sounds as if they may have been coming to the area to take care of some sort of legal matter.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for the latest details as they become available.

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A manhunt is currently underway in Warren County on I-20, starting at mile marker 155.

Numerous patrol cars have set up a perimeter along the interstate in an effort to find two armed robbery suspects.

We’re told there are helicopters searching the area as well.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the scene. Count on us for the latest details as they develop.