WJBF Scholar Athlete: Laney’s Mario Sumpter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Mario Sumpter has been a staple on Friday nights as Laney’s starting quarterback for the past three seasons. He’s also a star on the diamond. As the Wildcats top pitcher, Sumpter led Laney to its first region title in school history and was named First-Team All-Region.

Sumpter has accomplished a lot athletically, but he’s also in the top 20 percentile in his class at Laney.

His motivation to succeed comes from his mother.

“My momma [is my biggest role model],” Sumpter said. “She instilled in me since I was four years old that academics come first. Without academics you can’t really do anything in life.”

“With him doing the things he’s doing in the classroom, in the social arena and community service wise, [he shows people] it’s not all about playing ball,” Laney football coach Rodney McFadden said. “It’s about being human being, and I think he’s an example of being able to do a little bit of everything. He holds his destiny in his own hands and that’s one thing I most admire about the kid.”

Sumpter said he wants to continue his baseball career at Georgia Southern and major in business communications.

