2A No. 3 Screven County visits Laney on Game Night Live

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — There’s another big Region 4-AA battle on Game Night Live this week as 2A No. 3 Screven County visits Laney.

The Gamecocks have cruised to 3-0, while Laney (0-4) is still seeking its first win of the season after losing all but two starters from last year’s squad. The Wildcats started 0-5 last season before winning five straight to reach the playoffs, but with so many new players, they know how a win over a ranked Screven County team could turnaround their season.

“It would be a big confidence booster because we [know] we can beat the other teams [in our region],” Laney quarterback Mario Sumpter said. “It would feel great to knock off the third ranked team.”

Screven County expects to make a deep postseason run after returning most their starters from a squad that reached the state quarterfinals last season for the first time since 2002. The Gamecocks won all seven region games en route to the region crown last year, so even though Laney is winless entering this matchup for a second straight season, Screven County won’t overlook the Wildcats.

“We try to block out all the outside noise and focus on what we can control and that’s ourselves and how we perform,” Screven County head coach Ron Duncan said. “We try to treat every week the same no matter [who we’re playing]. Whether it’s Jefferson County, Statesboro, Laney or Butler, we try to treat every week the same, so for us, it’s business as usual.”

The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on MeTV.